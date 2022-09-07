Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on REYN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.51.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

