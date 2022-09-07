Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mega Matrix Price Performance

Mega Matrix has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.09% of Mega Matrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Mega Matrix Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.

