Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,571 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,205 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 163,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $92,686,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day moving average of $416.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

