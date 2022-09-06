American Money Management LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American Money Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

