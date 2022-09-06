Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 260 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after buying an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.6 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

