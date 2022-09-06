T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Lifted by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 45.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 931,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $119,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 67.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP grew its position in T-Mobile US by 91.2% during the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 109,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,995,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $178.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

