Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,503,000 after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $809,193,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.39 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.