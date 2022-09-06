Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.47 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $570.61.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $420.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $432.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,994,000 after buying an additional 129,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5,681.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

