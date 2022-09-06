TCG Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.9% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $399.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.05. The stock has a market cap of $172.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

