TCG Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $226.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.