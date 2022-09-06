Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $362.22 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

