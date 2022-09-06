BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $32.11 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 20,932 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $32,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after acquiring an additional 669,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $413,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,966,465.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total transaction of $413,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,966,465.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,289,984 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

CRM opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.87 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

