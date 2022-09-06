The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 397,506 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,034.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $796,231.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,034.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 507,574 shares of company stock worth $14,881,587 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GS opened at $331.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

