Carmignac Gestion Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 580,246 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.57.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $203.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.66. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.