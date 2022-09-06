Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 6,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 51,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $662.07.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $543.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.