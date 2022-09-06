Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $968,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.83. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $128.58.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

