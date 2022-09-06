Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 427 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Corteva by 25.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Corteva by 40.3% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

