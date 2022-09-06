Fiduciary Group LLC Grows Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the first quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 4,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Adobe by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 5,303 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 7.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $9,246,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 27.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe stock opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

