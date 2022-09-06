Cibc World Market Inc. Has $18.57 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,775 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $18,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after buying an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after buying an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.04. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

