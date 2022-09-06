Synovus Financial Corp Buys 4,322 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.67.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.