Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

