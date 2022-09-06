Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Reduced by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,747 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after buying an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after buying an additional 2,210,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,515,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.