TCG Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 37,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 588,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 4,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $184.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

