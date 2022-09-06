The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $331.48 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,574 shares of company stock worth $14,881,587 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.