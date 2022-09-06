Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

