TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 278,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,942,000 after acquiring an additional 62,294 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

