TCG Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48,133 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 252,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

