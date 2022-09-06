Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 540 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $126.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.87.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

