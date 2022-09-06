TCG Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $226.11 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

