Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,314,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,492,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $295.17 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

