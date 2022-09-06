Bison Wealth LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 780.4% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 132,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 117,595 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,765,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,728,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,165,000 after purchasing an additional 163,388 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 357,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.