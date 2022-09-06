Cibc World Market Inc. Has $46.45 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,961 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CSX worth $46,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

