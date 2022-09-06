Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.89.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.