Bison Wealth LLC Invests $265,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

