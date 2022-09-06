Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 11,656 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $127.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.91 and its 200-day moving average is $132.66. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

