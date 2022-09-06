Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.73 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.21 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $150.87 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 284.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,289,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130,181 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,253,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $206,820,000 after purchasing an additional 389,554 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Salesforce by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 875,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $185,880,000 after purchasing an additional 186,770 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.