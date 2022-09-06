Quent Capital LLC Acquires 138 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $194.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.35 and its 200 day moving average is $215.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

