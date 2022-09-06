Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRM opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.25 and its 200 day moving average is $184.12. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $150.87 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.11.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,966,465.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,966,465.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,289,984. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

