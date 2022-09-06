Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $1.33 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.10.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

