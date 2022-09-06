Fiduciary Group LLC Lowers Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

GPC stock opened at $157.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $161.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.25 and a 200-day moving average of $136.08.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

