The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after buying an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $732,033,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 152.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $172,182,000 after buying an additional 543,533 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.