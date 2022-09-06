Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lifted by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 918,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,499,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 60,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 414.3% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

