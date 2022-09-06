Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Equifax by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Equifax by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Equifax Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

