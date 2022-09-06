Carmignac Gestion Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $76.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

