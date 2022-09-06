Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases 3,150 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

