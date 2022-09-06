Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.