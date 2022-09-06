Fiduciary Group LLC Has $869,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Fastenal by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Fastenal by 32.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,373,000 after acquiring an additional 169,498 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Fastenal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.