Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,540 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

