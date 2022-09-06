TCG Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 185,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

CSCO opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

