Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.57.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SYK opened at $203.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day moving average of $232.66. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

